New Japan Pro Wrestling will be heading to Australia this weekend for their Southern Showdown events. The first night will be taking place at Melbourne’s Festival Hall and a strong card has been announced for the show.
It was announced recently that the show will be airing exclusively live on FITE TV. The event will also be available to view on NJPWWorld.com around 72 hours after the show ends.
Here’s the full card for night 1 in Melbourne:
Southern Showdown in Melbourne
- Ren Narita, Shota Umino and Toa Henare vs Michael Richards, Andrew Villalobos and Mark Tui
- Aaron Solow vs Slex
- SHO, YOH and Toru Yano vs Gedo, Taiji Ishimori and Gino Gambino
- YOSHI-HASHI and Tomohiro Ishii vs Chase Owens and Taiji Ishimori
- REVPRO BRITISH CRUISERWEIGHT CHAMPIONSHIP MATCH – El Phantasmo (c) vs Rocky Romero
- IWGP TAG TEAM CHAMPIONSHIP MATCH – Tanga Loa and Tama Tonga vs Mikey Nichols and Juice Robinson
- IWGP Jr. HEAVYWEIGHT CHAMPIONSHIP MATCH – Will Ospreay (c) vs Robbie Eagles
- Hiroshi Tanahashi and Kazuchika Okada vs Bad Luck Fale and Jay White