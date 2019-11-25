NWA Powerrr returns with an action packed episode entitled “The Phoenix Rises”.

Pre-order NWA Into the Fire now – https://www.fite.tv/watch/nwa-into-th…. With The NWA PPV event Into the Fire just under a month away. The stars of the National Wrestling Alliance gear up for the home-stretch.

Faces from The Past

Faces from the past are starting to assemble to be a part of the resurgence of the NWA. On this week’s program. The Cinderella story of Trevor Murdoch is in the forefront as he faces the Worlds Heavyweight Champion Nick Aldis.

Trevor Murdoch

Trevor Murdoch is looking for a full-time contract with he National Wrestling Alliance and The National Treasure Nick Aldis wants to prove his place as the greatest man to ever hold the #TenPoundsOfGold.

The Rock n Roll Express

The Rock N Roll Express are poised for one more shot at The NWA World Tag Team Championships in the coming weeks of #NWAPowerrr and they speak about their mission to become 9-Time NWA World Tag Team Champions.

The WildCards

The reigning champion The Wild Cards aren’t taking this challenge lightly and make it clear in this episode what will happen when that match happens. The on-going war between former best friends explodes in a huge tag team match as reigning NWA Women’s World Champion Allysin Kay teams with Ashley Vox. To take on her former best friend Marti Belle and the incomparable Thunder Rosa.

From out of nowhere a new phenom has taken NWA Powerrr by storm. His name… The Question Mark. He returns to action against Ricky Starks. All this and more are part of this episode of #NWAPowerrr which has become a tradition on Tuesday Nights like #AEWDark.

If you’re new to the National Wrestling Alliance, please check out http://www.nationalwrestlingalliance.com for more information, email list and deals.