WWE will soon be bringing their NXT brand to national television. The ‘developmental’ crew of WWE will be heading to USA Network on September 18th live for two hours each week.

A question that has popped up is that of how will the talent on the show be paid going forward? With a television deal believed to be in the region of $30 million dollars a year will the performers be paid close to what the ‘main roster’ talent gets? “The belief is that at least the top tier NXT talent will have new contracts at closer to main roster figures than current developmental figures,” wrote Dave Meltzer in this week’s Wrestling Observer Newsletter.

“While not confirmed, the word going around is that all developmental deals are going to be changed to main roster deals shortly,” Meltzer continued. He would also mention that Triple H is expected to stay on as the ‘head’ of NXT.

