WWE NXT and 205 Live Superstar Oney Lorcan has confirmed that he has signed a new contract with WWE. Lorcan, formerly known as Biff Busick, took to Twitter on Friday to confirm that he had signed a new deal with the company.

“I AM PLEASED TO ANNOUNCE THAT I HAVE AGREED TO A NEW MULTI YEAR CONTRACT AGREEMENT WITH WORLD WRESTLING ENTERTAINMENT MAY THE WRESTLING GODS HAVE MERCY ON YOUR SOULS,” Lorcan tweeted.

This follows tweets that Lorcan has previously posted taking shots at both WWE and head of NXT/WWE COO Triple H. These tweets now appear to have since been deleted. Oney Lorcan has been contracted to WWE since 2015.

I AM PLEASED TO ANNOUNCE THAT I HAVE AGREED TO A NEW MULTI YEAR CONTRACT AGREEMENT WITH WORLD WRESTLING ENTERTAINMENT MAY THE WRESTLING GODS HAVE MERCY ON YOUR SOULS — ONEY LORCAN (@_StarDESTROYER) December 7, 2019

24 Wrestling is one of the top Wrestling News Aggregators on the internet. With that in mind we have implemented a new ‘tiering’ system regarding the stories and rumors that we post. Stories from Tier 1 are the most reputable, Tier 2 is from smaller but prominent sites. Tier 3 is for notable rumors but from sources who are not as recognised/reliable as Tiers 1 and 2.

Come back to 24 Wrestling for the News of WWE, WWE In The News, The Wrestling News, Future WrestleMania Locations, New WWE Title. WrestleMania 2021. Wrestle News. Wrestling News, WWE Wrestle, WWE Spoilers, Rumors In Wrestling, Rumours In Wrestling, Wrestling News and Rumors. WWE’s, Rumors WWE. WWE News and Rumors, Results Raw, RAW Result, WWE Results of RAW, Wrestling Observer, RAW Ratings. Wrestling Observer Newsletter News, F4W News. Wrestling, WWE Backstage, WWE Backstage News, WWE Updates. Seth Rollins.