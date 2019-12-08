AEW star Nyla Rose recently appeared on the Ring The Belles YouTube channel for an interview. As the only transgender performer signed with a major promotion she discussed the issues she has recently faced with internet trolls.

“I feel like a lot of people are kind of projecting their own unhappiness on to me, and using me as an outlet. A punching bag, if you will. It sucks, and please stop doing it,” stated Rose. “I celebrate Christmas, you can give me that for Christmas, just effing stop. But I get it, some people are a little bit confused because for some reason a lot of male fans. When they watch wrestling, they judge how good it is by how funny their pants feel. So when I come on the TV and their pants feel tingly, they get a little confused. I get that. But it’s ok. It doesn’t change anything about you that doesn’t want to change. You don’t have to have some internal conflict struggle. But if you want to talk about it we can. Just please stop calling me names.”

Nyla elaborated further, saying “I’m not Joey Ryan. I don’t win matches with my groin. So it’s not a point of discussion, it shouldn’t be. It shouldn’t matter. But there’s nothing wrong with the other side of things. If that’s how you choose to express yourself, there are so many different flavors out there. You don’t have to tear someone down to build yourself up just because something isn’t your flavor,” stated Rose.

