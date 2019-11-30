AEW star PAC has demanded a rematch against company EVP Kenny Omega. The pair’s first bout took place in August at All Out. PAC took the win on that occasion when Omega passed out from PAC’s submission, The Brutalizer.

1-1

Omega and PAC faced off again this week on AEW Dynamite and Omega tied up the series to 1-1. PAC has now demanded a rematch so that he can be on the winning end of things once again.

“Kenny, you got me,” PAC admitted. “It might have been a cheap, little flash pin, but I hold my hands up high. You beat me. However, I think it’s only fair that just like yourself, I am afforded an opportunity at redemption. Just like you Elite pricks who get absolutely anything they want in this company and all they have to do is ask. ‘The Bastard’ deserves a rematch. Kenny Omega. AEW. Give me what I rightfully deserves, or I swear to God I am going to make you regret it.”

24 Wrestling is one of the top Wrestling News Aggregators on the internet. With that in mind we have implemented a new ‘tiering’ system regarding the stories and rumors that we post. Stories from Tier 1 are the most reputable, Tier 2 is from smaller but prominent sites. Tier 3 is for notable rumors but from sources who are not as recognised/reliable as Tiers 1 and 2.

Come back to 24 Wrestling for the News of WWE, WWE In The News, The Wrestling News, Future WrestleMania Locations, New WWE Title, WrestleMania 2021, Wrestle News, Wrestling News, WWE Wrestle, WWE Spoilers, Rumors In Wrestling, Rumours In Wrestling, Wrestling News and Rumors, WWE’s, Rumors WWE, WWE News and Rumors, Results Raw, RAW Result, WWE Results of RAW, Wrestling Observer, RAW Ratings, Wrestling Observer Newsletter News, F4W News, Wrestling, WWE Backstage, WWE Backstage News, WWE Updates.