AEW’s Double or Nothing event a few months ago didn’t exactly go without any hitches. One of the planned bouts for the event would’ve seen PAC take on Hangman Page with the winner potentially getting a shot at the AEW Championship in Chicago later this year.

That bout ended up taking place at Wrestle Gate Pro shortly before the PPV. At the time PAC was the Dragon Gate Open The Dream Gate Champion and due to Dragon Gate not wanting their Champion to be defeated on television he did not take part in the show.

Interestingly PAC wasn’t actually going to lose at Double or Nothing. PAC was due to defeat Hangman Page and then take on Kenny Omega. It was likely that Omega would end up taking at least one win in that feud, so PAC was quietly removed from the event and has not been seen on AEW programming since.

Now however, PAC has lost the Dragon Gate title. Whilst there is not a confirmation that he will be returning to the company several AEW staff have claimed that the door is open for a return. The Young Bucks recently spoke to Chris Van Vliet and stated as such.

Whilst there is no confirmation of PAC now being available he could appear sooner rather than later. As a note there are also reports that state that PAC couldn’t get his Visa issues sorted before the event and the title was used as a smokescreen for this. We cannot confirm either way at this time.