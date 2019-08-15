WWE Superstar/manager Paige recently underwent surgery on her neck. The surgery was for a hernia that was reportedly caused by complications from her career ending injury. Paige was unfortunately injured during a match in December of 2017.

Paige commented on the surgery and praised her doctor. Dr. Juan Uribe. Dr Uribe had previously worked on the neck injuries of Tyson Kidd and Nikki Bella. Paige wrote on Twitter “thank you for everything!! We got treated like royalty!! My fave dr and team ever!”

The former Divas Champion also mentioned that Brie Bella visited her in hospital. Paige tweeted “thank you everyone for the kind words and msgs! Seriously means so much. Couldn’t thank my Dr and his team enough they treated all of us wonderfully. And big thank you to @BellaTwins @KathyColace and @itszacphoenix for stopping by & of course my babe @RonnieRadke.”

Paige later wrote on Instagram following her leaving hospital. “Finally touched down home after a successful second surgery,” Paige wrote. “Thanks to @thejuanuribe and his team for always treating me like absolute royalty and keeping my neck healthy! Forever thankful. Big thanks to @cuttercharter for helping us out last minute so I can fly home comfortably! Much love to @thebriebella @kathylaurinaitis @zac_phoenix for coming and hanging with me. You guys made me smile so big. And a HUGE thanks to @ronnieradke for taking care of me non stop. Late flight. Super early morning. Feeding me. Dressing me and loving me. ?? Also I got everyone’s messages. Thank you so much, means the world to me ?? I’ll be getting back to you all shortly!!”