WWE Superstar Paige recently responded to a fan question on Twitter regarding her in-ring status. Paige’s in-ring career ended during a six-woman tag match back in December 2017 at a live event. The match needed to be called off after she took a hard kick to the back from Sasha Banks. Paige reportedly was not ready for the kick and it stunned her.

It was believed at the time to be a ‘mild stinger.’ However it was later revealed that Paige would need to retire due to spinal stenosis.

The fan on Twitter asked if Paige could return to the ring anytime sooner. Paige responded by saying “unfortunately it isn’t that easy. I have 3 screws from the prior surgery and after the accident I had in the ring after I got spinal stenosis. I wish though, I miss it everyday.”

Spinal stenosis is reportedly the same injury suffered by both Edge and Stone Cold Steve Austin. It’s very unlikely that we’ll ever see Paige wrestle another match.