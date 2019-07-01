Former in-ring WWE Superstar Paige recently spoke to the UK’s Sun newspaper. The interview was to promote Fighting With My Family now being available to purchase digitally.

The conversation turned to Paige’s frustrations with the WWE creative process. “If we don’t get used I get really frustrated because we’re a good tag team and we need to be utilized” Paige claimed. “Sometimes the writers have so much on their plate with everyone else’s storylines, they put things on the backburner.”

Paige also stated that she would go direct to Vince McMahon or Triple H to get ideas changed or approved. “If you go up to writers it’s like talking to a brick wall sometimes, whereas if you go to Vince and Hunter they’re like, ‘If you have a problem we can change that for you.’

These are sentiments that were echoed by former WWE Superstar Jon Moxley. The former Dean Ambrose spoke to Chris Jericho on his Talk Is Jericho podcast recently and vented his frustration with the WWE’s entire creative process. Moxley described how jarring and frustrating it was having to go through ‘red tape’ to even get a promo filmed or created.