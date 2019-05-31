Paul Heyman took to Twitter this afternoon and announced that Brock Lesnar will cash in his Money In the Bank briefcase on WWE Universal Champion Seth Rollins during Monday’s RAW from Austin, Texas.

As noted on Thursday, Stephanie McMahon released a video that condemned the actions of Lesnar and Heyman on this week’s RAW. Stephanie promised that the McMahon Family and the WWE executive team would take action on the two during Monday’s RAW. Heyman responded and said Lesnar will be cashing in on RAW.

“Ladies and gentlemen, my name is Paul Heyman and I am the advocate for Mr. Money In the Bank 2019, Brock Lesnar. My client has been apprised of WWE’s condemnation of his actions, as spewed forth in a diatribe by Stephanie McMahon. There is no need for an executive meeting, there is no need for the McMahon Family to get together, ever. What there is a need for is my client to be proactive, rather than reactive. Therefore, ladies and gentlemen, please be advised, my client Brock Lesnar hereby cashes in the Money In the Bank contract, effective this Monday, June 3, 2019, between the hours of 8pm and 11pm ET, at a moment of his choosing, live on Monday Night RAW against the reigning, defending, undisputed Universal Heavyweight Champion, Seth Rollins.

“And now that the WWE Universe has been apprised, and the McMahon Family has been apprised, and the executive team has been apprised, a personal message to Seth Rollins from my client, Brock Lesnar – Mr. Rollins, here comes the pain,” Heyman said.