It is being reported that WWE RAW Executive Director Paul Heyman made the decision to put the WWE Women’s Tag Team Titles change on this week’s RAW. The plan had been for the Championships to be defended originally at SummerSlam. This is according to the Wrestling Observer Newsletter.
Dave Meltzer claimed that the match on RAW which saw Nikki Cross and Alexa Bliss capture the titles was meant to be at Summerslam. Cross and Bliss defeated former champions The IIconics, Sonya Deville & Mandy Rose and Asuka & Kairi Sane. There’s no reported reason yet on why Heyman moved the match, but it is being speculated that he may have figured the title change would mean more with a longer match. This is something that they could do on RAW, and it could be focused on better on Monday instead of being a forgotten part of a lengthy
The full card for Summerslam is currently as follows:
- WWE Universal Title Match
Seth Rollins vs. Brock Lesnar (c)
- WWE Title Match
Randy Orton vs. Kofi Kingston (c)
- Submission Match for the RAW Women’s Title
Natalya vs. Becky Lynch (c)
- SmackDown Women’s Title Match
Ember Moon vs. Bayley (c)
- WWE United States Title Match
Ricochet vs. AJ Styles (c)
- WWE Cruiserweight Title Match
Oney Lorcan vs. Drew Gulak (c)
- Shane McMahon vs. Kevin Owens
Owens will quit WWE if he loses.
- Bray Wyatt vs. Finn Balor
- Dolph Ziggler vs. Bill Goldberg
- Trish Stratus vs. Charlotte Flair