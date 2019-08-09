It is being reported that WWE RAW Executive Director Paul Heyman made the decision to put the WWE Women’s Tag Team Titles change on this week’s RAW. The plan had been for the Championships to be defended originally at SummerSlam. This is according to the Wrestling Observer Newsletter.

Dave Meltzer claimed that the match on RAW which saw Nikki Cross and Alexa Bliss capture the titles was meant to be at Summerslam. Cross and Bliss defeated former champions The IIconics, Sonya Deville & Mandy Rose and Asuka & Kairi Sane. There’s no reported reason yet on why Heyman moved the match, but it is being speculated that he may have figured the title change would mean more with a longer match. This is something that they could do on RAW, and it could be focused on better on Monday instead of being a forgotten part of a lengthy

