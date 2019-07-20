As we’ve recently reported. Paul Heyman has now taken on his role as ‘Executive Director’ of the Monday Night RAW brand. WWE announced that Heyman would be taking up the role for Monday nights. Eric Bischoff would also be taking on a similar role for Smackdown Live.

This past Monday night saw a 10 man Battle Royal in the main event. This bout was to determine the Number 1 contender to Brock Lesnar’s Universal Championship at Summerslam. Former Universal Champion Seth Rollins ended up taking the win in the match.

Tom Colohue of PWTorch indicated on Twitter that the 10 men involved in the bout would be the ‘main event scene’ going forward. Colohue wrote:

“Paul Heyman’s run down of the men in Monday’s #Raw battle royal (Baron Corbin, Bobby Lashley, Braun Strowman, Cesaro, Rey Mysterio, Roman Reigns, Sami Zayn, Seth Rollins) is believed to be his intended main event scene as Executive Director. #WWE”

It’s interesting to note that Daniel Bryan was initially scheduled to be part of the bout. With WWE hoping to re-vamp the RAW brand it will be interesting to see if these ten men are the Superstars fully focused on. Cesaro is currently engaged in a feud with Smackdown Live Superstar Aleister Black.