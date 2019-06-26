Welcome to Performer Perspective here on 24 Wrestling. We want to make sure that as many voices from as many different walks of life are heard here on the site. So we’re extremely proud to announce that UK performer with TIDAL, PROGRESS and a whole lot more Alex Cupid is the first person to join us for Performer Perspective.

Alex Cupid

Here’s what Cupid had to say before his loss against Rocky Mac at TIDAL Wrestling this past weekend:

My biggest fear is that the fans of Tidal won’t accept me for who I am.

They’ll only know me for being the bigger guy in Never Say Die.

The other black guy….To put it bluntly.

Being a former tag team champion comes with some form of expectation. For the most part that means you gotta be at least half decent right? Well I hope so, cause ya know I sorta need the confidence now.

Rocky Mac is a now considered a “name” (For definitions of terms look at the bottom)

I’m terrified of being cast aside at Tidal as it’s one of if not my favourite place to work, especially the Leeds shows! As wrestling fans we naturally get defensive of over our love of this industry. Sometimes a bit too much. At Tidal, wrestlers and fans come together and we collectively let our hairs down and enjoy a great evening of professional wrestling/vegan food. When Tidal came to London it went up against PROGRESS and Rev Pro.

We still drew over 80 people into an intimate New Cross Inn.

I’m coming into this match on a weird high.

Alot in and out of the ring is riding on this one.

Wish me luck?

#AlwaysForward

P.s

To the friends and family of Lionheart.

I give to you all my love and positive thoughts.

Definitions:

“Name” being a draw/an attraction to entice fans to buy tickets.