The Rock Shares Photo Of Himself At Rehearsals For 89th Annual Oscars

Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson took to social media on Saturday afternoon, posting a photo and a message from the rehearsals for tonight’s 89th Annual Oscar Awards Show at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood, California.

The Rock posted the following via his official Instagram page regarding tonight’s Oscars:

“Big Oscar rehearsals today. Our biggest night of the year! We’ve got an amazing show lined up for the world. Time to celebrate the good stuff and how great movies make us feel! I get goosebumps every time I walk out on this stage.. I’m forever a kid who just loves movies. And super grateful to have a movie nominated 2xs. Holy shit am I gonna smell good tomorrow night.. #Moana #Oscars”

The Rock’s film “Moana” is nominated for two Oscars — Best Animated Feature and Best Music (Original Song) for the single, “How Far I’ll Go.”