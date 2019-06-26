WWE drew another weak crowd for last night’s SmackDown episode from the Moda Center in Portland, Oregon.

As seen below, the arena was filled with empty seats and tarps were used to curtain off certain areas. RAW isn’t drawing weekly sold out crowds these days, but SmackDown crowds have been down for some time now.

Below are a few photos from last night’s SmackDown. It should be noted that the first photo was taken during the pre-show dark match, which saw Ali defeat Buddy Murphy, but the other photos were taken at various points during the tapings.