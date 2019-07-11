This past Monday Roman Reigns tagged with Cedric Alexander to face Shane McMahon and Drew McIntyre. It wasn’t clear that Cedric was in the ring as he was wearing a mask and going under the name Gary “The GOAT” Garbutt.

McMahon had been offering random members of staff in the Prudential Center to be Roman Reign’s tag team partner for the night. ‘Gary’ accepted the $5,000 dollars that McMahon offered and seemingly took on the bout.

Apparently the original idea for the match would’ve seen a local enhancement talent take the Garbutt role. According to PWInsider there was a pitch during the day for Cedric to take the role and hit the spots.

It has been speculated that this will lead to more television time for Alexander going forward. The former 205 Live Superstar has been used sparingly since making the move to the RAW brand. This was following the 2019 Superstar Shakeup. There are also reports that WWE will be following up on the angle shot this Monday. Seemingly this will see Cedric Alexander involved in an angle with Shane McMahon in some small part.

