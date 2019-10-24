In case you weren’t aware, WWE 2K20 has been released and it has been universally panned. There are a ton of issues with the game including graphical problems, glitches and ‘ps2 quality’ gameplay and visuals.

Sony are now offering gamers refunds on their purchases of the game. This applies just for Playstation 4 users from what we’re hearing. We have not heard whether or not Microsoft intends to give Xbox One gamers the same choice. One Twitter user wrote how fans could go about getting a refund, saying “If you ordered #WWE2K20 digitally You can call Sony and get them to refund it as you were sold the game under false pretenses since you expected a working game. My friend did that with no mans sky #FixWWE2K20.”

There are however some gamers who are saying that Sony are not actually issuing refunds. One Twitter user wrote “*When you buy the game digitally and can’t order a refund*”

24 Wrestling is one of the top Wrestling News Aggregators on the internet. With that in mind we have implemented a new ‘tiering’ system regarding the stories and rumors that we post. Stories from Tier 1 are the most reputable, Tier 2 is from smaller but prominent sites. Tier 3 is for notable rumors but from sources who are not as recognised/reliable as Tiers 1 and 2.