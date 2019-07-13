Tamina Snuka may have suffered a concussion at Friday’s WWE live event in Augusta, Maine, according to PWInsider.

The apparent injury came while Snuka and Sarah Logan were wrestling Dana Brooke and Naomi. Snuka took an errant knee to the head from Naomi, and was then pinned by Naomi after the split-legged moonsault.

Snuka stayed down in the ring for an extended period of time, and was then helped to the back.

WWE has not announced an injury to Snuka, but it’s believed that she suffered a concussion.

Tamina recently spent several months out of the ring with another injury. She also missed time in 2014 and 2016/2017 due to injuries.

Stay tuned for updates on Snuka’s status.