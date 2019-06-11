Cesaro may have suffered an injury during an exchange with Ricochet on tonight’s WWE RAW.

The apparent injury came towards the end of a six-man match that saw Ricochet, Braun Strowman and The Miz defeat Cesaro, Bobby Lashley and WWE United States Champion Samoa Joe. Cesaro went down and was then helped to the back after being checked on at ringside.

Just seen this, hope Cesaro is ok #RAW pic.twitter.com/x6raKM2OWz — Kayla Livin For Liv 💙 (@LivLifeWWE) June 11, 2019