WWE filed to trademark the “WWE After The Bell” name last week.

There’s no word yet on what the trademark is for, but speculation is that this could be the name for the WWE studio show that will premiere on Fox’s FS1 later this year. It’s been reported that the studio show will be hosted by Renee Young.

As we’ve noted, Triple H revealed back in April that the weekly WWE studio show will air on FS1 on Tuesday nights, beginning in the fall. The show will feature discussions on the various WWE happenings, plus appearances by familiar faces from the past and present, according to Triple H.

Below is the use description filed with the United States Patent & Trademark Office (USPTO):

“Entertainment services, namely, an ongoing show about professional wrestling; entertainment services, namely, the production and exhibition of professional wrestling events rendered live and through broadcast media including television and radio, and via the internet or commercial online service; providing wrestling news and information via a global computer network; sports entertainment rendered live and through broadcast media including television and radio, and via the internet or commercial online service; providing information in the fields of sports and entertainment via an online community portal; providing a website in the field of sports entertainment; organizing and staging entertainment events with wrestling fan club members; providing online newsletters in the fields of sports entertainment; online journals, namely, blogs, in the field of sports entertainment; entertainment services, namely, on going talk show in the fields of sports and entertainment; podcasts in the fields of sports and entertainment.”