We may see Matt Riddle in the 50-Man Battle Royal at WWE Super ShowDown in Saudi Arabia on Friday.

PWInsider reports that Riddle’s name was discussed over the weekend as a possible entrant into the match. There has also been talk of other WWE NXT Superstars possibly making the trip to Saudi Arabia for the Battle Royal.

WWE has not confirmed all 50 participants for Friday’s match, being billed as the biggest Battle Royal in company history, but we will keep you updated with a list of confirmed entrants coming out of tonight’s RAW.