Fandango has been spotted in Orlando, Florida this morning, according to PWInsider. While he could just be training at the WWE Performance Center, there’s also speculation on Fandango possibly returning to WWE NXT at tonight’s TV tapings from Full Sail University.

Fandango has been out of action since suffering a torn labrum back in July 2018. It was originally believed that he would be back in action this past January, but that return never happened. It was reported in late January that Fandango was still expected to be back before the summer.

The Fandango – NXT speculation comes as Tyler Breeze recently returned to the brand to work full-time. Fandango is still listed on the RAW roster, while Breeze was recently switched to the NXT roster on the WWE website. It’s possible that we see a NXT return for Fandango this week, but this should be taken as a rumor for now.

To fuel the NXT speculation, Fandango recently tweeted graphics from the original NXT brand, before the WWE developmental territory was re-branded with the name. Fandango, as Johnny Curtis, won the fourth season. You can see his tweets below: