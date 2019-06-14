Bray Wyatt is currently scheduled to me at Monday’s WWE RAW from the Staples Center in Los Angeles, according to PWInsider.

There’s no word yet on if Wyatt will be appearing for the live crowd at RAW, or if they will just air another “Firefly Fun House” segment, but the booking is notable because it will be the first time in a while that Wyatt is physically present at a RAW taping.

WWE began airing the “Fun House” segment on the April 22 RAW episode. We’ve noted how a hot topic on social media is how many fans are getting bored with the segments, and just want to see Wyatt wrestle again.

On a related note, Wyatt made these cryptic tweets earlier in the week:

I want to make you smile. I’m glad I have. But please don’t be silly enough to forget what I can do, when I want to. When will you all learn to never doubt me? What we do from now on will change everything. Promise. Ive had too much time to think. No mistakes. # — Bray Wyatt (@WWEBrayWyatt) June 12, 2019