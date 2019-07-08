WWE NXT Tag Team Champions The Street Profits are backstage at the Prudential Center in Newark, NJ for tonight’s RAW episode, according to Raj Giri of Wrestling Inc.

There’s no word yet on if The Profits will be appearing on tonight’s show, but it’s likely after last week’s main roster debut. Montez Ford and Angelo Dawkins appeared in backstage segments last week, but did not appear in front of the crowd. It’s believed that their appearance was a move made by new Executive Director Paul Heyman, who actually appeared in a segment with them last Monday, unrelated to the new executive gig. It’s been reported that Ford and Dawkins are still technically on the NXT roster, but will continue appearing on RAW TV until they are officially called up.

Bray Wyatt is also backstage for tonight’s RAW in Newark, according to Giri. There’s no word yet on if he will be returning tonight. Wyatt has been backstage for recent RAW TV tapings but has not appeared on TV. We’ve noted how WWE has been hiding some of his Firefly Funhouse puppets in the background of random RAW and SmackDown segments for two weeks now. WWE has not aired any new Funhouse segments in a month now.

Stay tuned for live coverage of tonight’s RAW at 8pm ET, featuring the final red brand build for WWE Extreme Rules.