WWE recently issued a marketing study regarding future WrestleMania events and one city listed under consideration for a future host city for the grandest stage of them all was London, England, according to the Wrestling Observer Newsletter.

WWE fans across the pond have requested a WrestleMania event for year, and it’s very notable that London is even being considered due to the logistics of pulling off something like that. Other cities being considered for future WrestleMania events were: Chicago, Illinois; Jacksonville, Florida; Las Vegas, Nevada; Santa Clara, California; Houston, Texas; Dallas, Texas; Philadelphia, PA; Toronto, Ontario, Canada; Miami, Florida; Orlando, Florida; Tampa, Florida.

It’s interesting that Tampa was included on the list because WrestleMania 36 will take place in that city on April 5, 2020 from Raymond James Stadium. It’s also interesting that cities like New Orleans, Minneapolis and Los Angeles weren’t listed due to their WrestleMania ties. The Los Angeles area is expected to get a WrestleMania event within the next few years due to the new 70,240-seat Los Angeles Stadium being built in Inglewood’s Hollywood Park. It was reported locally a few months back that WrestleMania 37 in 2021 was planned for that new stadium, but that was never confirmed. It’s possible LA was left off this list because it’s already decided on for 2021.

The Observer adds that they heard WrestleMania 37 in 2021 or WrestleMania 38 in 2022 would be held at the new LA Stadium, which will be home to the NFL’s Los Angeles Chargers and Los Angeles Rams beginning next year. City officials reportedly want to host WrestleMania 37 in 2021 because they are scheduled to host the NFL Super Bowl in 2022, and they have the feeling that WrestleMania will be the best situation for them to learn about potential issues and work out all of the kinks before hosting the Super Bowl, because WrestleMania draws a large number of tourists.

WWE officials reportedly want WrestleMania 38 in 2022 to be held in LA, which would be just months after the Super Bowl, so they can announce an attendance number, for their biggest event of the year, that will beat the attendance number for the NFL’s biggest event of the year.

The study also asked fans who have traveled to previous WrestleMania events about what cities they were most interested in going to, and about how much money they estimate they spend on merchandise, transportation and tickets.