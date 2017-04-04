Post-RAW Update On Bill Goldberg’s WWE Future

As noted, Bill Goldberg did not appear on last night’s post-WrestleMania 33 RAW from Orlando but he did appear after the show for a “RAW Talk” segment in the ring with his son. Video from the segment can be seen above.

Goldberg’s WWE deal officially ended this week, according to Wrestling Observer Radio. There’s nothing planned for Goldberg right now but there’s a general feeling that his run was a success and the door is open for another run. Dave Meltzer noted on Wrestling Observer Radio that it would have to be the right opponent and storyline, and the money would have to be right, but another match for Goldberg has not been ruled out.

Goldberg originally returned to WWE for the one match with Brock Lesnar but plans changed when officials saw how he was getting over.

