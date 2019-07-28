WWE’s Summerslam event will be taking place next month on August 11th. WWE’s ‘second biggest’ show of the year has a card that is starting to take shape with some big Championship bouts confirmed.

WWE held their Smackville event last night from the Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, Tennessee. One of the anticipated bouts for that show was Shinsuke Nakamura vs Finn Balor for the Intercontinental Title. Balor was pulled from the show due to an undisclosed illness/injury. Ali took Balor’s place and lost against the current Champion Nakamura.

It is now being reported that Balor may not be available for the Summerslam event in a couple of weeks, he was expected to face Bray Wyatt at the show.

There is a bit of news regarding a potential IC title bout. According to Dave Meltzer, the Ali vs Shinsuke Nakamura programme will be ongoing but a match isn’t confirmed for Summerslam. “Nakamura and Ali is not official for that show [Summerslam], but it’s something that could be added and it is a direction they are planning on going.”

There’s no word on when Balor will return. As we reported earlier this week Balor has reportedly asked for a couple of months off to “recharge.”