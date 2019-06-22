All Elite Wrestling will be heading to TNT later this year. AEW will be shown weekly on the channel in the biggest television deal signed outside of WWE since WCW in their heyday.

According to the Wrestling Observer the day for the show is close to being finalised. There was previous speculation that the show would air on a Tuesday or Wednesday night. This now appears to definitely be the case, as Dave Metlzer claimed that “it will be either Tuesday or Wednesday nights, which everyone pretty much knew but was never said officially.” Wednesday night is currently viewed as the lead but there are still decisions to be made on the TNT side before this is finalised.

According to the WON International Television deals can’t be finalised until TNT makes the aforementioned decisions. Currently it is anticipated that the UK will have the show on the ITV4 channel. ITV4 is available in every UK home with a Freeview box.

Don’t forget that you can check out more from our site exclusively through our Newsletter. It gets sent out 3 times a week maximum (Monday, Wednesday and Friday) and will feature breaking news updates and exclusive articles. You’ll get content from professional wrestlers, podcast personalities and more that you will not get anywhere else on the site. Did we mention that it is completely FREE to sign up?