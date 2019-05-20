Welcome to PPV Week! Every month we will be featuring some unique content centered around the biggest shows from WWE, AEW and beyond. We have two PPVs in a week with the first ever AEW event this coming Saturday! Double or Nothing will be taking place from Las Vegas, Nevada on May 25th.

AEW recently announced that they would be partnering with ITV in the United Kingdom as their official PPV partner. ITV is arguably the biggest station in the UK and is available in every single home with a television set. AEW’s Double or Nothing pre-show will be available on ITV4 and the PPV itself will be on ITV Box Office for £14.95.

That doesn’t appear to be the end of the story. Cody Rhodes held a Q&A as part of this week’s ‘Being The Elite’ YouTube show and he had some interesting comments on their UK plans. “AEW UK PPV, considering the most recent events, I’d say yes and I’d say hell, we were already planning on it,” Cody said. “And of course we’re going to host an actual PPV in the United Kingdom.”

He also answered a question regarding if the weekly TV show will air on ITV.

“As far as the weekly shows, you’ll have to ask the kind folks at ITV,” Cody said before winking. “Can you tell I’m winking?”

You can check out this week’s BTE below: