It was announced earlier this week that the upcoming bout between PAC and Hangman Page had been nixed from Double or Nothing. So, in terms of the story here’s what we currently know:

The Backstory

PAC was expected to defeat Hangman Page at Double or Nothing. This would make sense as PAC is the current Open The Dream Gate Champion. PAC won the belt in Dragon Gate, the promotion that he once again calls home. The former WWE Superstar returned to Dragon Gate in somewhat of shock move with the belief that he wants to ‘give back’ to the promotion that made him famous and helped elevate his career.

So far so good. However…

The belief is that PAC would be going on to face Kenny Omega following his win against Hangman Page. This would of course be a massive bout that fans would love to see. The issue is that with PAC being really unable to lose due to his standing in Dragon Gate (the belt is heavily protected in DG) it would be foolish at this time to have him get such a push. Omega is of course one of the biggest stars in AEW and he and PAC would likely trade wins if the feud was ongoing. PAC is seen as a part time performer at this point for AEW. So, they decided to cancel the bout at Double or Nothing and have it take place at Wrestle Gate Pro this past week. That match ended in a DQ finish.

There’s no bad blood between the two parties at this point. Dave Meltzer commented on the situation on his Wrestling Observer Radio show and confirmed that this was just a way to safeguard the promotion for some long term storylines. PAC will appear in AEW at some point in the future.

Hangman Page will also get a bout at Double or Nothing but his opponent is TBC.