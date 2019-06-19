Welcome to PPV Week! Every month we will be featuring some unique content centered around the biggest shows from WWE, AEW and beyond. This week we will be pushing out content geared towards the Stomping Ground PPV from WWE next Sunday.

Kofi Kingston will be defending his WWE Championship against Dolph Ziggler this weekend in a Steel Cage. This match has actually been a staple in WWE over the past decade. Although now it is one of the headlining bouts at Stomping Grounds. Here’s some stats on the performers for the upcoming Championship match on Sunday:

Longest Combined Days as Singles Champion Courtesy of Cagematch.net

Kofi Kingston – WWE United States Champion for 209 days

– WWE United States Champion for 209 days Dolph Ziggler – WWE Intercontinental Champion for 372 days

Both men have had fairly similar careers up to this point. They’re both well known for their time as part of the mid card in WWE and up to WrestleMania this year is was arguable that Dolph Ziggler actually had a better run on the top of the card as World Heavyweight Champion. This all changed when Kofi got his epic win against Daniel Bryan at WrestleMania, giving Kofi a true “WrestleMania moment” and a match that will go down as one of the greatest in Mania history.

Total Career Match Statistics Courtesy of Cagematch.net

Kofi Kingston – Total Matches: 1906, Wins: 1112 (58.3%), Losses 779 (40.9%)

– Total Matches: 1906, Wins: 1112 (58.3%), Losses 779 (40.9%) Dolph Ziggler – Total Matches: 1917, Wins: 805 (42%), Losses 1086 (56.7%)

How close these two are in terms of total career matches is actually staggering. With the 37 year old Kingston and the 38 year old Ziggler being so evenly matched in terms of experience you’d of hoped that WWE would’ve made more of this in this month’s feud.

Matches in 2019 (incl. House Shows) Courtesy of Cagematch.net

Kofi Kingston – Matches: 79, Wins: 55, Losses: 18

– Matches: 79, Wins: 55, Losses: 18 Dolph Ziggler – Matches: 15, Wins: 1, Losses: 14

Contrary to the previous stat it’s quite incredible that we have a performer with a 94% loss record in 2019 challenging for the WWE Championship this Sunday. Interestingly the first win for Ziggler this year actually took place this week at Smackdown Live against New Day member Zavier Woods. Dolph Ziggler has had a fairly stop/start career trajectory. And sadly it appears as though he will once again be used as a transitional feud for Kingston before the build to Summerslam.