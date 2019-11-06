Pro Wrestling: EVE has announced the official Block matches for this upcoming weekend’s SHE-1 tournament. The annual multi-day event is one of the biggest tournaments in Women’s wrestling and this year’s iteration looks just as impressive:
Here’s the full block matches:
THIS SAT’S MATINEÉ SHOW: Doors-3pm,Start-3.30pm, @ResGal
BLOCK A
BLOCK B
BLOCK C
- @Phenom_Jazz v Jetta
-
THIS SAT’S EVENING SHOW: Doors-7.30pm,Start-8pm, @ResGal
BLOCK A
BLOCK B
BLOCK C
- @rdpixie v @Phenom_Jazz
- Jetta v @Mei_gtmv
THIS SUNDAY’S MATINEÉ SHOW: Doors-2pm,Start-2.30pm, @ResGal
BLOCK A
BLOCK B
BLOCK C
- @Phenom_Jazz v @Mei_gtmv
- @rdpixie v Jetta
THIS SUNDAY EVENING
THE FINAL
Who will become the 2019 ACE of EVE? Doors: 6.00pm Start: 6.30pm At
THIS SAT'S MATINEÉ SHOW:
Doors-3pm,Start-3.30pm, @ResGal
BLOCK A@RealMMartinez v @KaseyOwens5@thealeahjames v @AngelHayzeUK
BLOCK B@MillieMcKenzie0 v @NikiMSavo @GiseleShaw08 v @Laura_DiMatteo1
BLOCK C@Phenom_Jazz v Jetta@rdpixie v @Mei_gtmv
🎫https://t.co/um7aJGdAxQ pic.twitter.com/EeNOdfUMAy
— EVE – Riot Grrrls of Wrestling (@ProWrestlingEVE) November 6, 2019