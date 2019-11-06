Pro Wrestling: EVE has announced the official Block matches for this upcoming weekend’s SHE-1 tournament. The annual multi-day event is one of the biggest tournaments in Women’s wrestling and this year’s iteration looks just as impressive:

Here’s the full block matches:

THIS SAT’S MATINEÉ SHOW: Doors-3pm,Start-3.30pm, @ResGal

BLOCK A

BLOCK B

BLOCK C

THIS SAT’S EVENING SHOW: Doors-7.30pm,Start-8pm, @ResGal

BLOCK A

BLOCK B

BLOCK C

THIS SUNDAY’S MATINEÉ SHOW: Doors-2pm,Start-2.30pm, @ResGal

BLOCK A

BLOCK B

BLOCK C

THIS SUNDAY EVENING

THE FINAL

Who will become the 2019 ACE of EVE? Doors: 6.00pm Start: 6.30pm At