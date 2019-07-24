PROGRESS Wrestling will be part of a 6 promotion weekender this August. The UK based company will be joining SMASH, wXw, RISE, Femmes Fatales and SHIMMER during Summerslam weekend.
SMASH and PROGRESS will be co-promoting a show on August 7th from The Met in Toronto. Both companies have now confirmed that the final match announced for that card will be a SMASH vs PROGRESS 8-man tag team match.
Team SMASH will be represented by @Idris_Abraham, @ThunderLats, @suavewrestling and @DanielMTGarcia. Team PROGRESS will be lined up as Chris Brookes, @TheProductDS, @Travis_BanksPW and @PR_WRESTLING.
Tickets for the event are available to purchase via Ticketscene.
The full card is now as follows:
- Kevin Bennett vs. WALTER
- The Pillars vs. Aussie Open
- KC Spinelli vs. Jordynne Grace
- Tarik vs. Jordan Devlin
- Jody Threat vs. Toni Storm
- Psycho Mike vs. Trent Seven
Final match for Smash vs PROGRESS is literally Smash vs PROGRESS. 7th August: https://t.co/JZ4qX7aqoy. https://t.co/arGeiRzIBR
— PROGRESS Wrestling (@ThisIs_Progress) July 24, 2019