PROGRESS has announced that Danny Burch and Oney Lorcan will be part of their upcoming Chapter 98 event. The company made the announcement this evening via Twitter. PROGRESS wrote on Twitter tag team titles on the line as Jordan Devlin and Scotty Davis defend against Danny Burch and Oney Lorcan.

Devlin and Davis won the PROGRESS Tag Team Championships at the Alexandra Palace show earlier this year. Scotty Davis won the Natural Progression Series tournament to earn a shot at any belt in PROGRESS, and he chose the Tag Team Titles alongside his mentor Jordan Devlin of NXT UK.

