PROGRESS Wrestling will be returning to Alexandra Palace next Sunday for their 95th Chapter event. ‘Still Chasing’ will be held at Ally Pally and runs 4-8.30pm. This marks the two year anniversary of PROGRESS’ first ever show at Alexandra Palace, a massive milestone for the company.

Several huge matches have already been confirmed for the show. Super Strong Style 16 winner David Starr will be taking on WALTER for the PROGRESS Unified World Title. This could finally be Starr’s time to defeat the towering Austrian. Starr has not beaten WALTER during their epic run on the independent scene. With WALTER now the WWE United Kingdom Champion there’s even more impetus for the ‘Independent’ Starr to reclaim independent wrestling in the UK.

Pete Dunne will also be returning to PROGRESS for one night only. PROGRESS Women’s Champion Jordynne Grace will be defending against Japanese legend Meiko Satomura.

Here’s the full card for Chapter 95: Still Chasing

WALTER (c) vs David Starr – PROGRESS Unified World Title Match

PROGRESS Women’s Title Match – Jordynne Grace (c) vs Meiko Satomura

– Grizzled Young Veterans (c) vs Aussie Open 30-Person Proteus Rumble to crown the inaugural PROGRESS Proteus Champion

Pete Dunne returns to PROGRESS to face a surprise opponent

Moustache Mountain vs Matt Riddle and Keith Lee

