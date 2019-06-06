Jinder Mahal is your new WWE 24/7 Champion.
As seen in the video above, Mahal pinned R-Truth on the airport tarmac as the WWE crews were heading out to Jeddah, Saudi Arabia for Friday’s WWE Super ShowDown event.
Mahal is now a two-time WWE 24/7 Champion. Truth began his fourth reign with the title towards the end of Monday’s RAW, after pinning Elias under the ring.
On a related note, it’s interesting that Drake Maverick did not make the trip to Saudi Arabia for WWE Super ShowDown and the 50-Man Battle Royal. Maverick tweeted the following earlier on the WWE 24/7 Title chase, and then reacted to Jinder’s win:
OH COME ON. https://t.co/vqZclRAniM
— Maverick 24:7 (@WWEMaverick) June 6, 2019
I didn’t make the flight to Saudi Arabia 🇸🇦
Studying the movements of @RonKillings I’m convinced he may show up here again – I’ll be waiting.#WWE @WWE #Maverick247 pic.twitter.com/SOZYEMfSNE
— Maverick 24:7 (@WWEMaverick) June 6, 2019
A NEW TARGET! @JinderMahal
RUN JINDER RUN!#WWE @WWE #Maverick247 pic.twitter.com/tIkcTS6y1H
— Maverick 24:7 (@WWEMaverick) June 6, 2019