Jinder Mahal is your new WWE 24/7 Champion.

As seen in the video above, Mahal pinned R-Truth on the airport tarmac as the WWE crews were heading out to Jeddah, Saudi Arabia for Friday’s WWE Super ShowDown event.

Mahal is now a two-time WWE 24/7 Champion. Truth began his fourth reign with the title towards the end of Monday’s RAW, after pinning Elias under the ring.

On a related note, it’s interesting that Drake Maverick did not make the trip to Saudi Arabia for WWE Super ShowDown and the 50-Man Battle Royal. Maverick tweeted the following earlier on the WWE 24/7 Title chase, and then reacted to Jinder’s win: