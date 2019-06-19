Drake Maverick finally captured the WWE 24/7 Title on tonight’s SmackDown episode.

R-Truth had been outside of the arena trying to find Carmella so they can leave before a title change happened, but Drake appeared as Carmella, with a referee who Truth thought was his Uber driver. This led to Drake pinning Truth and driving off with the SUV that belonged to the referee. The WWE 205 Live General Manager shouted about how he’s heading to get married.

This is Drake’s first run with the WWE 24/7 Title. Truth’s last reign began on June 6 as he pinned Jinder Mahal during a flight to Saudi Arabia.

Below are a few shots from tonight’s title change at the Citizens Business Bank Arena in Ontario, California: