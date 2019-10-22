WWE Superstar Randy Orton recently posted an interesting image on Instagram. The ‘Apex Predator’ can be seen stood next to a sign that reads “ELITE LEVEL.” Orton also wrote the words “tick tock tick tock” and he tagged Riddick Moss, Scott Dawson and Dash Wilder. Luke Harper. AEW Executive Vice President Cody Rhodes and AEW World Champion Chris Jericho in the post.

Jericho then jokingly responded to the message, saying “Send in a tape and some pix and I’ll see what I Can do….??”

We have no evidence to suggest that Orton is looking to leave WWE anytime soon. It was reported that Orton signed a 10 year deal with the company back in 2010. We do not know if Orton has signed an extension or if he is just trying to mess with fans. There’s a strong possibility that Orton’s deal is due and he is ‘playing the game’ to get better financial compensation. AEW however does have lighter schedule and is still available on a big television network, so Orton leaving WWE isn’t out of the realms of possibility.

