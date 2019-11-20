WWE Superstar Randy Orton recently appeared on the ‘After The Bell’ podcast with Corey Graves. Orton made some interesting comments on the show, specifically surrounding his recent AEW teases on social meda.

“I did sign a [five-year] deal and I’m very happy about it,” Randy stated. “I was just having fun and I’ve been more so now than ever aware of other guys like Will Ospreay, and other guys that work with Cody Rhodes, and I’m watching a little more wrestling. I’m not in the WWE bubble as much as I’ve been for almost the past two decades, and I’m learning to appreciate other styles a little more instead of quickly seeing something that isn’t how I would do it, or isn’t how I would sell it, and I’m realizing that in it’s own way, it’s good.”

Orton elaborated further, saying “this might be upsetting for some people but I never really saw myself leaving WWE. To me, it was about getting to a point where I’m happy and with what I’m doing to my body, the amount of time that I’m gone from my family – in the end, it’s all going to be worth it. And that’s where I’m at right now, so I’m definitely happy being a WWE Superstar,”

*Credit to WrestlingINC for the transcription