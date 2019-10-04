WWE Superstar Randy Orton was recently streaming a game of Call of Duty on Twitch. The ‘Apex Predator’ made some comments on the stream regarding AEW, NJPW stars and more. Whilst the stream was being broadcast Orton also used the N-word racial slur.

We do not have any news regarding WWE’s reaction to this. We know how WWE reacted when Hulk Hogan was in a similar situation. At this point, there is no word on whether WWE will take disciplinary action against Orton. We’ve reached out for comment and will update this article if WWE addresses the matter.

Orton also made the following comments on AEW: “Speaking of Vince, that AEW looked f*cking cool, huh? Did you watch that show last night? Oh my God! I’ll tell you what. It’s that big match feel, the big show feel. Cody and Sammy Guevara, that kid can do some sh*t. I’d love to work with that kid. They had a great match. I thought opening the show with that match was a good idea and well received.”