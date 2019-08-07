For years Randy Orton has been hitting his finishing move the RKO ‘OUTTA NOWHERE.’ There’s even a video online of the ‘Apex Predator’ hitting the move on one of his kids.

Well now the tables have turned. Orton’s wife Kim recently posted a video on Instagram with her hitting the move on an unsuspecting Randy. She wrote as a caption “@randyorton watch out, watch out, watch you ?? got him @wwe @wwenetwork h”s not even safe from his own move”.

Randy Orton will be taking on Kofi Kingston this Sunday at the Summerslam PPV event. Orton and Kingston have been feuding with their decade old storyline being brought into the limelight once again. Kofi claims that Randy ‘held him down’ back then and now is the WWE Champion’s chance at redemption against Orton.

Check out the video from Kim Orton here