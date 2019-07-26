This week’s episode of RAW was newsworthy for many reasons. The final segment featured Stone Cold Steve Austin toasting the WWE Universe and legends, with his special Broken Skull IPA beer.

El Segundo Brewing Company are the brand who produces Austin’s own brand of beer. The company noted on Facebook that they have received hundreds or thousands of inquiries. Fans have been asking where they can purchase the adult beverage.

“We’ve received hundreds, if not thousands, of inquires as to where you can find Broken Skull IPA. Currently, Broken Skull is only available in Southern CA, and sometimes Portland, OR, roughly in the vicinity of the Broken Skulls on the map. The good news is we are working on distribution plans to reach the masses. If you are a prospective distributor, please send us an email at [email protected],”

El Segundo also noted that the Broken Skull cans are actually new products. “You may have seen our buddy Steve Austin drinking cans of our Broken Skull IPA on WWE’s Raw Reunion show last night…and you were probably thinking ‘wait, Broken Skull doesn’t come in cans!’ Well, we’ve heard your calls and are stoked to announce that we will be packaging Broken Skull in 16 ounce cans VERY SOON. More details will be coming out over the next couple of weeks. CAN we get a ‘HELL YEAH!’???”