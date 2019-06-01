WWE has announced that RAW Superstar Alexa Bliss will be on Tuesday’s SmackDown to host “A Moment of Bliss” with SmackDown Women’s Champion Bayley.

As noted, WWE has also announced that SmackDown will feature the first-ever interview from Lars Sullivan, and an appearance by WWE Hall of Famer Bill Goldberg. Goldberg’s WWE Super ShowDown opponent The Undertaker is being advertised locally, but not officially announced by WWE. Taker will be on Monday’s RAW.

Below is the announcement on Bayley and Bliss:

“A Moment of Bliss” with special guest SmackDown Women’s Champion Bayley

One week after Bayley’s hard-fought victory over Lacey Evans led to post-match chaos between The Lady and an interfering Charlotte Flair, the SmackDown Women’s Champion is scheduled to be Alexa Bliss’ special guest on “A Moment of Bliss.” How will The Goddess of WWE stir the pot in an already highly volatile Women’s division?