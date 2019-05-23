As seen above, RAW Superstar Tyler Breeze made his return to WWE NXT on this week’s show, interrupting NXT North American Champion The Velveteen Dream.

WWE has now confirmed Breeze vs. Dream for the upcoming NXT “Takeover: XXV” event.

We’ve noted how Breeze returned to the black & yellow brand after Dominik Dijakovic went down with an injury shortly after starting the feud with Dream. He recently underwent knee surgery and could be out of action for around three months.

The 25th NXT Takeover special takes place on Saturday, June 8 from the Webster Arena in Bridgeport, Connecticut. Below is the updated card:

NXT Title Match

Adam Cole vs. Johnny Gargano (c)

NXT Women’s Title Match

Io Shirai vs. Shayna Baszler (c)

NXT North American Title Match

Tyler Breeze vs. The Velveteen Dream (c)

Ladder Match for the Vacant NXT Tag Team Titles

The Undisputed Era vs. The Street Profits vs. The Forgotten Sons vs. Oney Lorcan and Danny Burch