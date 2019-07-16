Natalya vs. RAW Women’s Champion Becky Lynch is now official for the WWE SummerSlam pay-per-view. This is the first match to be announced for the biggest show of the summer.
Natalya won a Fatal 4 Way Elimination Match on tonight’s RAW to become the new #1 contender to Lynch’s title. The other participants were Alexa Bliss, Naomi and Carmella.
The 2019 WWE SummerSlam pay-per-view will take place on August 11 from the Scotiabank Arena in Toronto, Ontario, Canada.
Below are a few shots from tonight’s Fatal 4 Way on RAW:
