Sasha Banks vs. RAW Women’s Champion Becky Lynch is now official for the WWE Clash of Champions pay-per-view.
Tonight’s RAW saw Banks propose the match and Lynch accepted, declaring The Boss vs. The Man official for the pay-per-view.
The 2019 WWE Clash of Champions pay-per-view takes place on September 15 from the Spectrum Center in Charlotte, North Carolina.
Below is the current announced Clash card:
WWE Title Match
Randy Orton vs. Kofi Kingston (c)
WWE Universal Title Match
Braun Strowman vs. Seth Rollins (c)
RAW Tag Team Titles Match
Dolph Ziggler and Robert Roode vs. Braun Strowman and Seth Rollins (c)
SmackDown Women’s Title Match
Charlotte Flair vs. Bayley (c)
RAW Women’s Title Match
Sasha Banks vs. Becky Lynch (c)
WWE Cruiserweight Title Match
Humberto Carrillo vs. Drew Gulak (c)
WWE Intercontinental Title Match
The Miz vs. Shinsuke Nakamura (c)
King of the Ring Tournament Finals
Samoa Joe or Ricochet or Cedric Alexander or Baron Corbin vs. Elias or Ali or Chad Gable or Andrade
To Be Confirmed After Challenges Were Issued:
SmackDown Tag Team Titles Match
The Revival vs. Big E and Xavier Woods (c)