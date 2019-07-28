It is being reported that former WWE Intercontinental Champion Finn Balor is injured. The Irish Superstar was scheduled to face current Champion Shinsuke Nakamura in a rematch for the title.

WWE issued the following statement on their Twitter account regarding Balor’s injury:

“During the week, @FinnBalor suffered an undisclosed injury. @WWE Medical has unfortunately not cleared him for competition tonight at #SMACKVILLE. It is unknown who or if @ShinsukeN defends his title tonight. Stay tuned as we learn more.”

Balor’s status is currently not known for Summerslam. Finn is expected to face Bray Wyatt at the event after the two began their feud on RAW over the past couple of weeks. It’s also been reported that Balor is slated to take time off from WWE starting after SummerSlam. This will be for two months to “recharge his batteries.” Balor’s last match came back on July 15th where he worked against Samoa Joe on RAW.