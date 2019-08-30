WWE will be heading back to Madison Square Garden on September 9th for the RAW event from New York City. One of the biggest announcements for the show focused on WWE Hall of Famer ‘Stone Cold’ Steve Austin. The ‘Rattlesnake’ will be appearing on the show in his first MSG appearance in years.

According to the Wrestling Observer Newsletter the reason for Austin’s return is simple. Tickets for the MSG show are selling poorly and WWE believe that bringing in Austin should help boost numbers before the show. It was also noted that both of the upcoming MSG TV events aren’t even close to being sold out. That is as of writing and includes RAW or SmackDown the next night.

There was apparently a boost in ticket sales after Austin was announced. However some of the more expensive seats are still available. As of writing Ticketmaster still has the following seat values available. Ticketmaster shows $31, $51, $71, $86, $106, $156, $181, $206, $231, $356, $381, $481, $506, $656, and two at $1,606 each. Ticketmaster currently has SmackDown seats left at $31, $51, $71, $86, $106, $156, $171, $206, $221, $311, $356, $506 and $656.