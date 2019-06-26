Alexa Bliss vs. SmackDown Women’s Champion Bayley is now official for the WWE Extreme Rules pay-per-view.

Nikki Cross defeated Bayley in a non-title match at tonight’s SmackDown and per the stipulation, this earned a title shot for Bliss at Extreme Rules. This will match at Extreme Rules be a rematch from last Sunday’s Stomping Grounds pay-per-view, which saw Bayley retain her title over Bliss.

The 2019 WWE Extreme Rules pay-per-view will take place on July 14 from the Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia, PA. Below is the updated card:

Winners Take All

Lacey Evans and Baron Corbin vs. RAW Women’s Champion Becky Lynch and WWE Universal Champion Seth Rollins (c)

WWE Title Match

Samoa Joe vs. Kofi Kingston (c)

SmackDown Women’s Title Match

Alexa Bliss vs. Bayley (c)

The Undertaker and Roman Reigns vs. Shane McMahon and Drew McIntyre